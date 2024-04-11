A mom charged with reckless endangerment and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old had left her son with no adult supervision and spent the evening drinking in a bar despite being aware he was unwell, prosecutors say.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed following the death of her son, Yael Guardado Prudencio, on Sunday. She was ordered held on $100,000 bail at her arraignment Wednesday.

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Audrey Mark said Yael had a history of seizures and hemophilia, and he’d been vomiting blood in the days before his death. On Saturday, he’d vomited again and had been suffering from a fall-related head injury that hadn’t healed properly when Prudencio chose to leave him in the care of his siblings—who are just 7 and 8 years old—while she went out, Mark alleged.

The prosecutor said Prudencio “drank alcohol for a number of hours” at a bar and then chose to stay at her boyfriend’s house instead of returning home. Mark also alleged that that Prudencio had received a text from her 8-year-old at some stage in the night expressing concerns for Yael’s well-being, attaching a video to show his condition.

Prudencio allegedly replied to say she would be home soon but did not arrive until 10 a.m. on Sunday, when she found Yael dead. Mark said Prudencio told state police that she was aware of the seriousness of Yael’s condition before leaving him in the care of his young siblings.

She also allegedly admitted receiving the concerned text and video from her son but “despite that she chose to stay out all night,” Mark said, according to WBZ-TV.

Prudencio’s attorney said the mom is “severely distraught” and called Yael’s death a “a terrible, terrible tragedy,” WBTS-CD reports. Prudencio is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on May 2.