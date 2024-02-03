‘Money Bags Olivia’ Buys Future Mother-In-Law a Super Bowl Suite

Model Olivia Culpo has saved the day for her future in-laws after her fiance’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, complained that her San Francisco 49ers son could not afford to buy a Super Bowl suite for her to watch him play next weekend.

“Fake news!” the Sports Illustrated model wrote in an Instagram story on Friday, tagging Lisa’s account as well. “Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite.”

Lisa McCaffrey, the mom of the San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey told the Your Mom podcast this week, that the family couldn’t afford to buy a suite to watch the Super Bowl.

“Not even Christian, money bags over there—nor money bags Olivia,” she said. “So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now.”

TickPick, a ticketing resale marketplace, said those hoping to watch the 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas from a suite will have to fork out between $800,000 to $2 million, depending on the suite’s size and location.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million deal in 2020, and is set to earn $11.8 and $12 million for the next two seasons, respectively. It is unclear how much money Culpo rakes in but she has 5.4 million Instagram followers.

Lisa McCaffrey, who is married to the former 49ers Super Bowl wideout Ed McCaffrey, had said the Super Bowl would mark the first time she hasn’t watched her son from a suite this year.

Lisa McCaffrey is yet to respond to her future daughter-in-law’s generous birthday present but she did reshare Culpo’s post, adding confetti exploding so safe to say she is happy.