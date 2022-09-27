A Montana woman is under investigation after she bragged in a series of photos posted to Facebook that she’d shot a Siberian Husky, skinned it, and posed with the poor pup’s carcass.

The woman, Amber Rose, justified the slaughter by claiming she thought the Siberian Husky was a baby wolf. She wrote that it was a “great feeling” to text and share the killing with “her man.”

“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear, however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022,” Rose posted. “Was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup.”

Backlash against Rose was immediate, with dozens of people pointing out the obvious—the shot and skinned animal, smeared in blood in the back of a pickup truck, was clearly a dog, not a wolf.

Outrage from locals led the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation into the killing, while Rose backtracked in a series of now-deleted social media posts.

Rose, who smiled while holding the dog’s head in one photo, later claimed she opened fire because she believed the animal was a “hybrid” and that she feared for her life.

“My safety was top priority (sic) this animal was growling, howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me,” Rose wrote to Facebook.

Rose conceded that she made a “mistake,” but also said if she was in the situation again—even knowing what she knows now—she still would have opened fire on the dog.

“I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!” she wrote. “So please remove all your post thinking I just shot and killed someone’s pet!”

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, who patrols where the killing occurred, said they’d been contacted by someone who picked up “several husky and shepherd mix dogs” in the nearby Flathead National Forest, adding that one of the dogs “may have been shot.”

Deputies said Rose is under investigation but did not specify what type of punishment she could face. Officers are also searching for who left the group of at least 11 dogs—many of which were discovered to have parvo—in the woods.