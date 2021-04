Monuments Men: The Crafty Artist-Warriors of World War II (PHOTOS) SUBTITLE: A group of scholar-soldiers had one of the most important jobs of the war:

Guardians

A group of scholar-soldiers had one of the most important jobs of the war: protect Europe’s greatest art and cultural monuments from the carnage of battle. Robert Edsel tells the story of the Monuments Men at work in his new book, Saving Italy: The Race to Rescue a Nation’s Treasures from the Nazis