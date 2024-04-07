Morgan Wallen Fans Boo Taylor Swift After Singer’s Crowd-Size Joke

Morgan Wallen fans took a moment during his Indianapolis concert on Friday to boo Taylor Swift after the singer had a little fun noting his accomplishment in selling out a stadium.

Wallen told his crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium that the show was the “single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row.”

“I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town,” he joked to the crowd, according to a video on TikTok, prompting the stadium to erupt in boos and jeers. He tried to tamp the ire down, noting that the crowd “didn’t have to boo,” but he then noted his appreciation for the crowd’s favored enthusiasm.

“I know y’all got my back, though,” he said.

Some Swifites on X blasted both Wallen and his crowd, wondering what could prompt their rage against the four-time Album of the Year winner. “Taylor Swift has more class than you and your fans,” one person posted. “She would never insult you, even though you deserve to be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there.”

While Wallen bested Swift in album sales last year, with One Thing at a Time edging Midnights from the top spot on Billboard’s 2023 year-end Hot 200, Swift surpassed nearly every other measure of critical and commercial success. She notched her fourth album of the year Grammy for Midnights, and her Eras Tour has already surpassed $1 billion since it launched last year, according to some estimates.

Swift is set to play Lucas Oil Stadium in November for her tour’s second U.S. leg. She will play the stadium for three dates.