Moscow Accuses Hunter Biden-Linked Company of Terror Attacks

The Russian government has—without any evidence whatsoever—accused a Ukrainian energy company known for its ties to Hunter Biden of financing terrorist attacks.

The Investigative Committee announced the startling claim in a press release Tuesday, accusing Burisma Holdings—where President Biden’s son once worked—of sponsoring terrorist attacks both “inside Russia and beyond its borders.” Although no mention was made of last month’s deadly attack on Crocus City Hall, the news comes after Russian authorities earlier this week claimed the perpetrators of that attack were hired by figures in Ukraine and, rather dubiously, promised payment in Russian rubles.

Moscow is also now suggesting that certain unnamed U.S. officials may have been involved in funneling money to Burisma to finance terrorism in Russia, perhaps hoping to spark a few new Hunter Biden-related conspiracy theories ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The Investigative Committee claims it acted at the behest of a group of lawmakers who demanded an investigation into the U.S. and NATO countries financing terrorist attacks—and cracked the case in just a few days—as that appeal from lawmakers was prepared only in late March.

Investigators are now said to be probing the flows of “several million U.S. dollars” and “the involvement of specific individuals from among government officials, and public and commercial organizations in Western countries.”

Always adept at getting the attention of right-leaning news media in the U.S., the Kremlin appears to be reviving a conspiracy theory promoted by Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election about the Biden family carrying out nefarious deeds at Burisma just in time for the 2024 vote.

The Ukrainian energy company, where the younger Biden previously served on the board, has long been at the center of claims made by Trump’s allies in the GOP that both Hunter and Joe Biden were part of a massive international bribery scheme.

Republicans have been unable to substantiate these claims, however, and the FBI informant whose allegations were used to drive a Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden was charged earlier this year with making the whole thing up.