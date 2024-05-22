Marjorie Taylor Greene’s baseless claim that the feds planned to “assassinate” Donald Trump in 2022 may not have been taken seriously by most of the American public, but Moscow’s propaganda machine is reporting it as fact.

“The FBI planned to kill Donald Trump: details revealed in the USA,” one popular Kremlin-friendly newspaper blared, citing the “popular” Republican congresswoman.

The claim was pushed out by top state-run outlets like RIA Novosti and Sputnik, and feverishly shared by a vast network of pro-Kremlin social media channels.

“The owners of the White House have completely removed all taboos. They are not only killing leaders outside the country, but even in America they are not above this,” wrote the well-known Kremlin “war correspondent” Andrei Rudenko.

“Oh, these rotten old men really don’t want to lose power, oh, they don’t want to... But, I hope, they will have to. And all these murders remind me personally of the throes of a wild beast before death,” he wrote on Telegram.

“Republicans fear for Trump’s life,” another outlet wrote, claiming he is in “serious danger.”

Despite the FBI clarifying that it had followed “standard protocol” in the 2022 search at Mar-a-Lago that Greene claims was actually a nefarious assassination plot, she doubled down Wednesday with another post on X, repeating the narrative that Attorney General Merrick Garland “ordered [the search] and gave the green light to kill anyone that stood in the way.”