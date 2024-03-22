At Least 40 Killed in ‘Bloody Terrorist Attack’ at Moscow Concert Hall

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday that at least 40 people were killed and another 100 injured after gunmen opened fire inside a packed concert hall in the Moscow region, sending concert-goers fleeing for their lives in chilling videos captured at the scene.

The tragedy is being probed as a “bloody terrorist attack,” Russian’s Foreign Ministry said Friday. It’s unclear what organized group, if any, was responsible for it.

“The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime,” said the Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “All efforts are being thrown at saving people.”

Heavy gunfire could be heard in the background of videos shared on Telegram from Crocus City Hall, a venue that seats 6,000 people. State news agencies reported that as many as 70 ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

The Emergency Ministry for the Moscow Region directed two helicopters to extinguish the fire, according to TASS.

“A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping center Crocus City today,” said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a news conference. “I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims.”

Sobyanin said the attackers used automatic weapons but did not give an estimate on fatalities.

“People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall and opened fire from automatic weapons. There are definitely wounded,” state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a reporter at the scene.

“After that they threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire,” the agency added. “The people in the hall lay down on the floor to escape the shooting, and stayed there for 15-20 minutes, after which they began to crawl out. Many managed to get out.”

Citing eyewitnesses, the Russian news agency TASS reported that an explosion went off at the concert hall before the shooting and that a massive fire broke out. Video of that fire was shared online, appearing to show the roof of the building engulfed in flames.

Other unverified footage showed a number of shooting victims lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall, Reuters reported, and another showed two gunmen entering the venue while firing automatic rifles.

The gunfire broke out just as crowds gathered for a concert by Picnic, a famed Russian rock band.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia said in a statement that shots broke out before the show began.

“This evening, before the start of an event in a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, unknown men in camouflage clothing burst into the building and started shooting,” the office stated.

The attack comes on the heels of U.S. Embassy authorities in Moscow issuing a statement earlier this month that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital, fearing an attack was imminent.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that authorities are now searching for suspects in camouflage, who are suspected to have escaped from the scene. Earlier reports indicated the shooters may have barricaded themselves inside the venue.

Pro-Ukrainian Russian militia groups have been attacking Belgorod and Kursk in recent days in an attempt to pressure Russia to stop the war in Ukraine. One of those militia groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, said it wasn’t responsible for the shooting attack at Crocus City Hall, according to Novaya Gazeta.

“Obviously, we have nothing to do with this,” a representative of the Russian Volunteer Corps told Novaya Gazeta.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who won re-election just days ago, is yet to address the carnage publicly.

Earlier this week, Putin dismissed the idea of attacks on crowded venues, accusing the west of sharing such warnings to “intimidate and destabilize our society,” according to Meduza.

White House spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the White House was looking for more information about the attack, adding that the images of shooting in Moscow were hard to watch.

“The images are just horrible and just hard to watch and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack,” he told reporters.