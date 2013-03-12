0

Most Fashionable Popes from Benedict to Pope Francis (PHOTOS)

'Esquire' has crowned Pope Francis "Best Dressed Man of 2013," but he’s not the only pontiff to have a distinctive papal style. See history’s most fashionable popes.

Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images; Getty; AP

Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images; Getty; AP

Pope Francis (2013-Present)

Franco Origlia/Getty

Pope Benedict XVI (2005-2013)

Getty (3)

Pope John Paul II (1978-2005)

Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images

Pope Paul VI (1963-1978)

Girolamo Di Majo/AP

Pope John XXIII (1958-1963)

Luigi Felici/AP

Pope Pius XII (1939-1958)

AP

Pope Paul V (1605-1621)

DEA/G. Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty Images

Pope Clement V (1305-1314)

Hulton Archive/Getty

Pope Innocent V (1276)

DEA / A. Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty

