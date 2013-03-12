Most Fashionable Popes from Benedict to Pope Francis (PHOTOS)

0Most Fashionable Popes from Benedict to Pope Francis (PHOTOS)Holy Fashion!'Esquire' has crowned Pope Francis "Best Dressed Man of 2013," but he’s not the only pontiff to have a distinctive papal style. See history’s most fashionable popes.The Fashion Beast TeamUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 12:17AM EDT / Published Mar. 12, 2013 4:45AM EDT Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images; Getty; AP Papal FashionGianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images; Getty; AP Pope Francis (2013-Present)Franco Origlia/Getty Pope Benedict XVI (2005-2013)Getty (3) Pope John Paul II (1978-2005)Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images Pope Paul VI (1963-1978)Girolamo Di Majo/AP Pope John XXIII (1958-1963)Luigi Felici/AP Pope Pius XII (1939-1958)AP Pope Paul V (1605-1621)DEA/G. Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty Images Pope Clement V (1305-1314)Hulton Archive/Getty Pope Innocent V (1276)DEA / A. Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty The Fashion Beast Team@Style_BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.