Most Fattening Super Bowl Snacks: Pizza, Wings, and Potato Chips

Nearly 46 million pounds of potato chips, 1.25 billion chicken wings, and 10 million slices of pizza will be part of this year’s Super Bowl Sunday festivities. But just as we have proven before, not all goodies are the same when it comes to a calories-and-fat-per-bite ratio.

So, in honor of Sunday’s pigskin pig-out, The Daily Beast culled as many varieties of frozen pizza, frozen chicken wings, and chips as we could find, and sorted them based on which are the worst for your waist. The usual rules apply: we considered only foods for which the manufacturer supplied nutritional information, and foods were ranked based on calories, fat, sodium, and carbohydrates per serving. Only three varieties from a single brand could be ranked.