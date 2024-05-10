How Hollywood’s Most Famous Moms Are Raking in Some $40K in Gifts for Mother’s Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Most of us know that with awards season comes over-the-top gifting to Hollywood’s most celebrated actors and recording artists. But as it turns out, celebs are low-key gifted with equally elaborate swag bags throughout the year, too. To wit, this Mother’s Day, some 25 of the most famous moms in Hollywood (including Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Kaley Cuoco, Halle Bailey, Uzo Aduba, Ali Wong, Grace Gummer, Naomi Osaka, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Garner, and Greta Gerwig) will be given a Ritz Carlton Reserve vacation in Baja, among other lavish gifts in a decadent, nearly $40,000 gift bag that rivals what Grammy nominees receive—no nomination required.

Just how does Distinctive Assets (the giving entity behind this gift bag and those given to Grammy and Academy Award nominees) select this exclusive group of moms selected to receive such swag? Surprisingly, the list isn’t determined by whoever has the most Instagram followers (sorry, Kylie) or even the biggest film of the season. Instead, the answer is far more practical: namely, who does brand founder Lash Fary consider a ‘cool mom’ who will also be in Los Angeles and easy to deliver the ample Olympia USA 8-pocket Rolling Duffel Bag filled with goods? (After all, months after this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, best actress nominee and Geman resident Sandra Hüller has yet to receive her Distinctive Assets gift bag, which is tied up in customs).

Once the recipient list is assembled, Fary says that pretty much everyone included is excited to receive the gifts, proving yet again that everyone loves free stuff, no matter how stacked a person’s bank account. To his recollection, only America Ferrera turned down the opportunity to receive such a gift bag a few years ago, though she eagerly agreed to accept the bag this year.

Like with more well-known gifting centered around awards season, Mother’s Day gift bags are a mix of expensive and affordable products alike, all selected to “make the recipient’s life better, brighter, and easier,” Fary says. Certainly, a comped stay at Zadún, one of six Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties in the world, fits the bill. Guests are invited to enjoy the Puerto Los Cabos property’s Grand Reserve Villa, a two-story, five-bedroom accommodation set along a private stretch of coastline. Cabo aside, the gift bag also includes practical tools for mom, like a baby carrier, luxe pajamas, and top-shelf liquor.

Still, we all know there’s no such thing as a free lunch. So what, exactly, are these stars expected to give in return for receiving such gifts? Fary says his gifting is far less transactional than one would think. While glowing reviews on Instagram are welcome, of course (after all, brands submit gifted items as a form of marketing), they’re certainly not expected or required.

Even regifting is smiled upon. Fary shares that when giving a $5,000 Italian leather bag from Franzi 1864, designer bag to Jennifer Lawrence, “it was very clear that she wanted it for her mom—and you know what? We were thrilled for Jennifer Lawrence’s mom to have the bag. I mean, her mom isn’t any ‘celebrity mom,’ but certainly, she’s an influencer in her community and a philanthropist. Besides, I think regifting shows that the celeb really liked the product, because they’re willing to share something with their families or friends.”

Which of this year’s swag bag items will line the shelves of celebrities’ gifting closets, and which will be enjoyed by the celebs themselves? Wage your bets by checking out some of the best items included below.

Tushbaby Hip Carrier Down From $95 Hear us out: it’s a belt bag with a built-in seat for your baby or toddler. It may sound like an iffy pitch for Shark Tank, but the baby carrier earns raves from Hollywood moms like Emily VanCamp and Catheine McPhee Foster (who shared via Instagram having used the device at Disneyland). Fary featured the baby carrier/diaper bag hybrid in his Mother’s Day gift a few years back and brought it back to this year’s gift bag by popular demand, noting the carrier is easy on parents’ backs and chock full of compartments. Buy At Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nativa SPA Quinoa Hydrating Body Lotion The quinoa oil in this Brazilian-made body lotion is loaded with skin-soothing ingredients (like omegas 3, 6, and 9) and is said to firm skin within four weeks of use. No matter what her skincare goals are, Mom will love this lotion’s cozy peony-and-vanilla scent. Buy At Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Life After Birth Membership Even the most prepared of expectant mothers can be surprised by the psychological aspects of entering motherhood. That’s where a Life After Birth membership comes in. The monthly subscription offers mental wellness support via weekly group sessions with a licensed psychotherapist to cover topics like sex after birth, body image issues, breastfeeding challenges, returning to work, and identity after birth. Additional perks include concierge calls, community events, and discounted meditation and movement classes. Subscribe At Life After Birth $

Vanilla Mozi Bite-Proof Body Cream Leave it to an Aussie mom to create the holy grail of bug protection. This body cream uses natural plant extracts to mask the scent of human skin and make it smell like a flower that bugs simply hate instead. In the end, mosquitoes (or, as Australians say, mozis), gnats, and other pests bugger off, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors without the stinky synthetic ingredients found in conventional bug sprays. Buy At Walmart $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tapli Raw Acacia Honey Honey is one of nature’s healthiest sweeteners—or, at least, it should be. Research finds the practice of honey adulteration (in which cheap additives, like high fructose corn syrup, are used) occurs worldwide, drastically reducing the product’s nutrient value. This honey is sourced from indigenous Grey Bees in a biodiverse environment. The result is an unadulterated raw and organic honey rich in caramel, fruit, and herbal notes. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

No. 3 London Dry Gin This top-shelf gin boasts dozens of accolades (including being voted World’s Best Gin four times at the International Spirits Challenge), but Mom will like it for its crisp floral notes, spicy coriander and cardamom flavors, and refreshing citrus zing. Buy At ReserveBar $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bones Coffee Company World Tour Sample Pack If mom is too busy to travel, give her a sensory journey via her morning cup of joe that spans the globe with this bundle of single-origin coffees, including beans from the Coto Brus region of Costa Rica, Columbia, Guatemala, Ethiopia, and the Sunda Islands of western Indonesia. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tracy Marcus Odessa White Coverup Tracy Marcus swim coverups are so luxe they could double as wedding dresses for oceanside nuptials. Made in shades of white and from limited edition lace and knit fabrics, the designs feel right at home when worn around the world’s most expensive resorts (or your bestie’s pool party). Buy At Tracy Marcus $ 400

Beautifect Glow Mirror Designed to reflect the face without any distortion, this mirror evenly disperses light across the entire face (so as not to cast shadows) while also mimicking natural day and evening light. The result is a thought so true, makeup application won’t appear distorted when out of the bathroom and in the real world. Bonus: the mirror is also equipped with a removable 5x reflection piece, which can be easily tossed in a bag for on-the-go touch ups and tweezing. Buy At Beautifect $ 200

S.O.S. Luxury Pajamas What mom doesn’t love a cozy pajama moment? These hand-sewn sets are made from vibrant, block-printed (and ultra-soft) cotton fabrics with natural shell buttons and are packaged in matching fabric envelopes for a chic way to pack for travel. Buy At SOS $ 152

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.