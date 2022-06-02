Several Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

Multiple people were shot at a funeral on Thursday afternoon for a young man killed by police in Wisconsin last month, according to information from Racine police and attendees.

Mourners were paying their last respects to 20-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted, witnesses said.

Cortaisha Thompson, 23, was there and said her aunt, Kendra Gamble, was wounded and is now in critical but stable condition.

“She was shot at the gravesite,” Thompson told The Daily Beast. “We just left the hospital, she was sent on Flight for Life to Milwaukee. We’re going to Milwaukee now, they just took her there.”

Thompson said Gamble is expected to survive, but was helicoptered elsewhere “so she can get better care.”

This breaking story will be updated...