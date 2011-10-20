Movie Review: Elizabeth Olsen in Martha Marcy May Marlene vs. Demi Moore in Margin Call

Trespass

Nicole Kidman’s career has had its share of ups (To Die For, Moulin Rouge) and downs (The Stepford Wives, Bewitched), but she climbed back on top, after earning her third Oscar nomination this year for Rabbit Hole. So much for that: Trespass, directed by Joel Schumacher, could very well be her corniest movie yet. And it won’t do Nicolas Cage, who plays her wealthy husband, any favors either. When a band of burglars break into their home, they shriek and wail, but you’ll be the one who will want to escape. The movie is available through Video on Demand.

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Remember those four names, because you’re likely to hear them at the Oscars, along with this one: Elizabeth Olsen. The 22-year-old sibling of Mary-Kate and Ashley is dazzling in her debut as a young woman who joins a cult. Even when she leaves and takes refuge at her sister’s home (Sarah Paulson), she’s still haunted by the terrible things that happened to her.

Margin Call

A day inside a Wall Street investment firm doesn’t sound like the makings for a riveting movie, but Margin Call is not to be missed. It’s a finely executed thriller from first-time director J.C. Chandor. Set in 2008, on the eve of the financial collapse, this small drama features a very big ensemble cast—including Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, Jeremy Irons, Zachary Quinto, Penn Badgley, Paul Bettany and Kevin Spacey, as a not-so-horrible boss.

Cumulative scores:

Ramin: Yes, 8; No, 2Peter: Yes, 6; No, 4