MSNBC Skips Trump’s Post-Arrest Speech Because It’s Not ‘Newsworthy’

As its cable news rivals carried Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago address live on Tuesday night, MSNBC announced that it would be skipping the former president’s first post-arrest remarks because they weren’t considered “newsworthy.”

Hours after Trump was arraigned on 34 felony counts over an alleged hush-money scheme, the twice-impeached ex-president launched into an unhinged tirade filled with his greatest hits of conspiracy-tinged gripes and veiled threats.

“As far as we can tell and what we are prepared for here is this is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies,” MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow told the network’s viewers. “It is just getting started and so far, he is just giving his normal list of grievances.”

In a seeming nod to Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Maddow added: “We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy, and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things.”

The liberal MSNBC personality then pointed out that the network would “monitor these remarks” just in case the ex-president “does say anything newsworthy” worth reporting, but would otherwise stick with their analysis of the indictment and political fallout over Trump’s arrest.

While MSNBC completely ignored Trump’s speech, Fox News predictably carried it in full, and CNN aired most of the address before pulling out of it shortly before its conclusion.