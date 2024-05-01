MTG Says She’ll Force Doomed Vote to Oust Mike Johnson Next Week

After over a month of trying to win GOP support, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says she is coming for House Speaker Mike Johnson as soon as next week.

During a press conference outside of the Capitol on Wednesday morning, the MAGA Republican lawmaker announced that she “absolutely” plans to call for a vote on her motion to vacate Johnson from the speakership next week.

“I can’t wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again,” she said, according to NBC.

In a post on X, she reiterated her intention to force a vote.

Greene’s statement comes only one day after House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and top Democratic leadership announced their intention to protect Johnson from the “Pro-Putin” faction of the GOP which threatened to oust him. Despite this, the MAGA Republican has decided to forge ahead with her antics to prevent Congress from functioning.

“He has passed everything the Democrats’ wish list, and now has the endorsement of Hakeem Jeffries,” she wrote on X. “I will be calling for a vote to vacate the chair next week, so the American people can see who stands with the Uniparty and who stands with the people.”