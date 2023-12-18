Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at her fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he admitted during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press that the House Oversight Committee and its conservative allies have not yet produced a “smoking gun” connecting President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

She unleashed her attack during a speech Sunday at right-wing youth group Turning Point USA’s “Turning Point Action” conference, even suggesting at one point that Graham should be primaried by a more MAGA-friendly candidate.

“How can Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C. on Meet the Press say that he hasn’t seen a smoking gun of evidence?” Greene said. “That he doesn’t think we’ve produced enough evidence to impeach [President] Joe Biden?”

She then attempted to poll the crowd on whether or not they supported impeaching the president, a query which garnered a round of cheers.

“Well, I think somebody else better run for Senator in South Carolina,” Greene added, laughing.

Graham’s Sunday morning interview represented a sea-change for the South Carolina senator, whose seemingly common-sense admission—“if there were a smoking gun, I think we'd be talking about it”—contradicted claims he had made on Fox News as recently as a few months ago.

“When it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. Destroy him, destroy his family,” he told Sean Hannity in August. “When it comes to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, they get away with almost everything. If you want to change that, we better win in 2024.”