MTV Does Away with Gendered Categories at This Year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards

In a hugely impactful move, MTV announced that they will eliminate their gender-specific categories for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards , set to air May 7. Best Actress no more. For the first time ever, actors and actresses will both compete against each other for non-gendered categories such as Best Actor in a Show and Best Actor in a Movie.

This news comes just almost a month after the network decided to expand the show. After 25 years, the network will also now include television shows to the outline of the night, changing titles from from “MTV Movie Awards” to “MTV Movie & TV Awards.”

The changes don’t stop with non-gendered categories. MTV also introduced new categories, including Best American Story, Tearjeaker, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Next Generation, and additional categories that will be released at a later date. Best Fight category had been renamed Best Fight Against the System to reflect activism for social justice.

Get Out tops the charts with six nominations, including Movie of the Year. Netflix’s Stranger Things slides in second with four nominations. Currently, Daniel Kaluuya and Taraji P. Henson are tied for most actor nominations of the night. You can check out a full list of this year’s nominees here.