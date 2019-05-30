NOT NOT GUILTY
Mueller’s Last Word: Nixon Won
The special counsel relied on the legal theory the White House laid out amid Watergate to determine that the president wouldn’t be charged with a crime—even if he’d committed one.
The depressing crux of Robert Mueller’s work can be summed up in two words: Nixon won.
In what he clearly hopes will be his last public statement about his investigation, Mueller on Wednesday stressed how Department of Justice policy meant that a president “cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office.”
He went on: “Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that, too, is prohibited… Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider.”