Mueller’s Last Word: Nixon Won

The depressing crux of Robert Mueller’s work can be summed up in two words: Nixon won.

In what he clearly hopes will be his last public statement about his investigation, Mueller on Wednesday stressed how Department of Justice policy meant that a president “cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office.”

He went on: “Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that, too, is prohibited… Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider.”