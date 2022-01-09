Multiple Deaths Feared as Bronx Blaze Leaves Dozens With Serious Injuries

A Sunday morning Bronx fire that broke out in a 19-story building left at least 32 people seriously hurt, officials said, in what was quickly dubbed one of the worst blazes in recent New York City history.

Some 200 firefighters responded to the fire around 11 a.m. The inferno was said to be mostly centralized around the building’s lower floors, and injured a total of at least 60 people.

New York Fire Department Commissioner Dan Nigro said he was expecting “numerous fatalities” in connection with the tragedy, with some survivors suffering from severe smoke inhalation. Those with life-threatening injuries were transported to nearby hospitals after victims were found throughout the building, according to a local NBC affiliate.

Alanny, a 13-year-old in the building, told The New York Post, “We saw moms fainting. They saw their kids dying.... We saw a bunch of bodies coming out. People from childhood were dying.”

Images and footage from the scene show firefighters scaling ladders to rescue individuals stuck on higher floors. The New York Office of Emergency Management advised residents in a tweet to close any open windows and avoid smoke.

“The impact of this fire going to really bring a level of pain and despair in this city,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference, adding, “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York.”