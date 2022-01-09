19 People—Including 9 Kids—Killed in NYC Horror Inferno

At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed in a horrific Sunday fire filled a Bronx high-rise with thick smoke after the door to the apartment where the blaze started was left open.

Dozens more were injured despite the frantic efforts of some 200 firefighters to rescue residents as flames consumed a second-floor duplex and send the killer smoke through all floors of the 19-story building.

“The smoke conditions in this building were unprecedented,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, adding that “no one was burned.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the inferno “is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed during modern times in the city of New York.”

Alanny, a 13-year-old in the building, told the New York Post, “We saw moms fainting. They saw their kids dying.... We saw a bunch of bodies coming out. People from childhood were dying.”

Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes after the blaze was first reported at 10:54 a.m., and were met with flames and smoke in the hallway on the second floor.

Some residents were already beyond help.

Thick smoke “extended the entire height of the building... completely unusual,” Nigro said. “Members found victims on every floor, in stairwells, and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

“There were certainly people trapped in their apartments all through this building, which is why our members did an unbelievable job of getting through every floor of this building and getting to these folks,” he added. “But some of them were already in arrest when we reached them.”

Nigro said the cause of the fire was unknown but he said the flames and smoke could have been contained if the door in the duplex had automatically shut when the residents fled.

Images and footage from the scene show firefighters scaling ladders to rescue individuals stuck on higher floors. Nigro said there were reports that one person fell trying to climb out of an FDNY ladder that had just been put up.

“This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York and the impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city,” Adams said.

“The numbers are just horrific.”