At least one powerful multi-vortex tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday evening, ripping east across the city’s Lower Ninth Ward and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Flipped cars, downed power lines, and debris from obliterated houses could be seen in video footage and images shared on social media by residents.

Reggie Ford, an Arabi resident, told The Daily Beast he’d left his home after hearing warnings about the oncoming storm, as he doesn’t have a basement. He estimated he lives approximately a mile from where the tornado first hit.

“I saw over 30 downed houses, six businesses flattened, a church flattened,” he said, adding, “It looked crazy. Like a disaster zone.”

At least 17,000 families in the affected region of the city, located in its downtown area, were hit by power outages, local television channel WSDU reported. Guy McInnis, the president of the St. Bernard Parish area, told the station that at least five homes were completely destroyed, with Louisiana firefighters also reporting gas leaks.

An unclear number of residents were also said to be trapped or injured. Firefighters requested a “major” response from emergency services across Arabi and the Lower Ninth.

Local reporters and experts were quick to compare Tuesday night’s weather event to a similar one on Feb. 7, 2017, when a rare EF3-level tornado slammed the city with winds howling at up to 150 miles per hour. More than 30 people were injured in the gale.

The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm with the capability to produce a tornado just before 8 p.m. local time, saying the storm could whip up flying debris and damage mobile homes, roofs, vehicles, and trees.

“Do not wait to see or hear the tornado,” the agency advised. “TAKE COVER NOW!”

The state had been anticipating the storm, with meteorologists predicting up to five inches of rain, high winds, and heavy hail. Some schools in Louisiana braced by closing on Tuesday, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Tuesday night’s tornado comes one day after extreme weather ripped across Texas, with another tornado killing a 73-year-old woman in her Grayson County home. At least 10 others in the area were injured and being treated at hospitals, according to The New York Times.

No deaths were immediately reported. Reggie Ford said the other residents he’d come across in the open had been relatively calm.

“We are used to natural disasters,” he explained.

The spring storm system is expected to abate throughout the week, with the Times reporting the weather would sweep east with considerably less ferocity by Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates soon.