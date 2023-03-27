At Least 5 Dead After ‘Active Shooting’ at Private Christian School in Nashville

At least three children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, authorities said.

“We can now confirm 3 children and 2 adults from the school shooting were transported to our Adult Emergency Department (2 adults) and (3 children) to the Pediatric Emergency Department at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center chief communications officer John Howser said in an email to The Daily Beast.

“All 5 patients have been pronounced dead.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said in an earlier tweet that an “active shooter event” had occurred at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The school is a private, church-based, Christian school of about 200 students from pre-school through sixth grade, according to its website.

“The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead,” the MNPD said.

The Nashville Fire Department said it responded to “an active aggressor” at the school and had “multiple patients.” The department urged parents to go to a staging area away from the school, which remained “an active scene.”

Following the news, worried parents descended upon the school, but yellow school buses were there to take students to a nearby reunification center. An anchor on WSMV, Nashville’s local NBC affiliate, fought back tears as she announced her own children’s schools had gone into lockdown as a precaution.

John Wilkinson, a construction company owner who was in the area on Monday for a chiropractor appointment, told The Daily Beast he saw a massive law enforcement response with what he estimated to be some 50 police vehicles arrive on the scene, followed immediately by ambulances and fire trucks.

A few minutes later, the ambulances, escorted by police motorcycles and squad cars, departed for the hospital, according to Wilkinson.

“When I left, parents were massing in the parking lot of adjoining commercial buildings,” Wilkinson said. “There was a lot of hugging, there was crying, there were parents distraught.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Nashville office were also on the scene, the agency said.

This story is developing.