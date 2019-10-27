Two Dead in Mass Shooting at Party Near Texas A&M

Two people are dead and at least 14 injured after a shooter opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at an off-campus homecoming party near Texas A&M University Commerce campus just before midnight, Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford said.

The shooter is still at large, authorities say. FBI agents and Texas Rangers are also involved in the investigation, Oxford said.

The shooting took place at an 8,000 square-meter event space called The Party Venue, which was holding a Halloween Homecoming party called “Twerk or Tweet” to mark the end of the university’s homecoming week. Oxford said that while it was a homecoming party, it was not sanctioned by the university, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say about 750 people were at the event. WFAA-TV Channel 8 reports that local sheriff deputies were on the scene before the shooting took place responding to illegal parking, and that the venue had private security guards but that none of them were able to return fire. Deputies say they heard gunfire about 15 minutes after they arrived. The dead and injured were found inside the building.

Air ambulances were seen taking victims to area hospitals.

Video purported to be from the scene of the shooting posted on social media shows people on the ground outside the venue with many others screaming in the background.

University spokesman Michael Johnson confirmed the shooting, noting that it did not occur on campus, and saying he could not confirm whether any students are involved. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville, Texas,” the university said in a statement.

This story is developing.