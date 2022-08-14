Two people were killed and 17 others were injured late Saturday after a man allegedly plowed his car into a crowded Pennsylvania fundraiser for fire victims then bludgeoned his mother.

State troopers said early Sunday that the man—Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24—mowed down mourners then fled the area only to create another crime scene in a neighboring town, where officers took him into custody for “physically assaulting” a woman who was found dead at the scene.

The Press Enterprise reported that the woman was Reyes’ mother. Reyes argued with her before allegedly beating her to death, the local outlet reported.

Reyes was described as a “suspect in both incidents” that unfolded miles apart, according to WBRE.

The victims in the first incident had gathered at a local bar for a daylong benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims’ families when the crash allegedly occurred around 6:30 p.m. Last Friday, a huge fire at a home in Nescopeck killed 10 family members and 13 dogs.

Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Anthony Petroski said Reyes was not considered a suspect in the Aug. 5 Nescopeck house fire “at this time.”

Police would not say whether they believe Reyes intentionally crashed into the crowd of mourners, killing one person. Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese told WBRE the victim was a 50-year-old woman.

As he was escorted by state police to an arraignment early Sunday, a shackled Reyes only said “sorry,” according to reporters at the scene.

Reyes had been in a previous domestic altercation on Dec. 26, 2020, that resulted in an assault and harassment charge, state court records show.

According to a Berwick Police Department report, an argument over a cell phone turned into battery when Reyes took the phone from the unidentified victim’s hand and hit the victim in the face, leaving injuries. He plead guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month probationary period which only ended last month.

Of the 17 people injured in the first incident, four were in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Three were in fair condition and five were still being evaluated for conditions at the hospital. Another three patients were taken to other hospitals and had either been treated and released, or were still being evaluated for condition.

Police did not release the identities of any victims.