Atlanta police were hunting for an armed suspect Wednesday after one person was killed and at least five injured in an active shooting at a hospital in the city’s Midtown neighborhood.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St,” the PD said in a Facebook post. “We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody. Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Senior police officer R.J. Stanionis confirmed to The Daily Beast that the incident unfolded at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. Four victims were transported to hospital for unspecified injuries, and the fifth was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police shared four surveillance images of the fugitive suspect, showing him wearing a gray hoodie, a bag, and gloves, and holding up what appears to be a handgun as he stands in a doorway.

Shortly after the shooting, Atlanta police dispatchers directed officers to an address in the area, where someone in a neighboring building posted a video of a man in a gray hoodie lurking atop the roof.

More to come.