Five People Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Explosives Found

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

Five people were shot at a Brooklyn train station during the rush hour commute on Tuesday morning, and several undetonated explosive devices were found at the scene, authorities said.

Photos showed people lying in pools of blood on the platform of the MTA’s 36th Street station, and drag marks could be seen in some of the train cars, apparently from the wounded trying to flee.

An NYPD official told The Daily Beast a man in a gas mask wearing an orange construction vest was seen fleeing the area after five people were shot on the northbound train. The assailant appeared to release smoke into the subway before opening fire, and authorities were looking into whether an incendiary device had been used.

A woman who witnessed the incident told the New York Post the barrage of gunfire was so intense she “lost count” of how many rounds were fired.

At least 13 people were injured, according to the New York City Fire Department. No further details were immediately available on their condition.

The NYPD urged people to avoid the area but said no “active explosive devices” were found at the scene.

“[T]he original call was for smoke at the subway station,” FDNY Deputy Commissioner Frank Dwyer told The Daily Beast. “Upon arrival, units discovered multiple people shot, and several undetonated devices at the location. It continues to be an active scene at this time, with 13 injuries.”

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. as commuters were packing the busy station.

An “explosive device” was reportedly recovered, along with several other undetonated devices. NYPD bomb squad technicians were investigating at the scene.

“Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” the NYPD said in a statement.

According to NBC, a man who may have been wearing Metropolitan Transit Authority clothing was spotted hurling some kind of device before opening fire at the train station.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story...