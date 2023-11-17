‘Multiple Victims’ Reported After Shooting at New Hampshire Psych Hospital

A suspect who shot “multiple victims” at a New Hampshire hospital on Friday afternoon has been confirmed dead, the state’s emergency management office said.

Few details were immediately released. Authorities said shots broke out at the New Hampshire State Hospital, which is characterized on its website as an“acute psychiatric hospital,” in Concord, the state’s capital.

“The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained,” emergency management authorities wrote in a statement at 4:40 p.m. “The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased.”

It’s unclear when shots first rang out, or how many were fired in total, but the first updates from authorities were shared just after 4 p.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who lives four miles from the shooting scene, commended first responders in a statement, but did not provide additional details about what occurred.

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” he said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

The shooting comes three weeks after a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, about two hours north of Concord, left 18 people dead at a bar and bowling alley.