Multiple Victims Reported in Stabbing Attack Near New York Synagogue

Several people were reportedly stabbed near a synagogue in Monsey, New York, on Saturday evening, sparking fears of more anti-Semitic violence after a spate of such attacks this week.

According to local media reports, several people were stabbed by an unidentified man who entered the home of a Hasidic rabbi with a machete.

Five people were said to be transported to hospitals with stab wounds, according to the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region.

No further details were immediately available on the severity of their injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect and have reportedly requested assistance from Rockland County aviation authorities.