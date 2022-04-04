Murad Joined Forces With This TikTok-Famous Derm to Erase Your Dark Circles Instantly

When it comes to quick fixes in the beauty realm, I'm generally pretty skeptical. It's not often to stumble upon a cream, serum or buzzy beauty tool that delivers instant gratification along with long-term benefits, but there are, of course, a handful of exceptions. The most recent one comes from one of my favorite premium skincare brands, Murad. Murad recently partnered with TikTok skincare expert and MD Dr. Zion to launch the now-viral Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks.

Sure, there are plenty of other undereye masks and patches on the market that all promise to iron out the look of fine lines, plump up sagging skin, and lift away darkness and discoloration, but these derm-approved patches actually work thanks to their innovative design. Dr. Zion designed the patches to be made of Bio-cellulose, which was first used in the hospital setting for burn and chronic wound victims. This manufacturing process allows for deeper penetration of the product, which means not only does it actually deliver on its promises, but it does so almost instantly.

Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks Clearly, I'm not the only one impressed by these next-level anti-aging patches—the products already has amassed tons of glowing five-star reviews to boot. "Am I just seeing things?! I swear my circles are gone after one use. So far so good!" one reviewer wrote. Buy at Murad $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The masks are formulated with Murad's cult-favorite Retinol Tri-Active Technology which balances fast-acting and delayed-release retinol to give give you results in just minutes after using. Murad launched their beloved Targeted Wrinkle Serum that mimics the results of Botox, which sold out almost instantly, and these eye masks deliver the same complexion-enhancing magic as their predecessor.

These firming eye masks are the perfect pick-me-up for those mornings when you just need a little extra something before leaving the house—though I use mine religiously whether I need extra help or not to keep the anti-aging momentum going.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Not only does this miraculous wrinkle-eraser produce instant results, but it also helps to diminish the look of deep wrinkles and prevent new lines from forming with continuous use. There's a reason Murad can't keep it in stock! It's the perfect pair with Dr. Zion x Murad Eye Masks. Buy at Murad $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

