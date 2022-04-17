Score 20 Percent Off Murad’s Best-Selling Skincare—Including the Beloved Botox-Replacing Treatment

While I love bargain beauty products, when it comes to skincare, I tend to think active-infused formulas are worth spending a bit extra on, but I also avoid paying full price on just about anything if I don’t have to. Fortunately, as a commerce editor, I’m usually privy to all the best deals and sales, which allows me to stock up on pricier essentials when they’re on discount. If you’re a skincare lover like myself, Murad’s sale going on right now is not to be missed.

The brand’s annual friends and family sale means you can score a whopping 20 percent off tons of their best-selling products, including the coveted Targeted Wrinkle correct that’s been dubbed “Botox in a bottle” by countless beauty editors and customer reviews. You can read all about the serum’s instant gratification anti-aging powers here.

But that’s not the only Murad sale item worth adding to cart—you can also score tons of their top-rated customer favorites, including some of my holy grail serums like the vitamin C-powered Rapid Dark Spot Treatment, the fast-acting Retinol Youth Serum, and the redness-erasing Intense Recovery Cream. Whether you’re new to Murad’s dermatologist-approved and clinically-backed skincare or are a loyalist looking to refresh your favorite go-to products, now’s the time to stock up from this rare Murad sale! Scroll through below to check out what I’m grabbing from the sale. To redeem, just enter the code FAMILY20 at checkout.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Down from $78 This filler-replacing and Botox-mimicking serum is formulated with advanced actives that work similarly to neurotoxins. It’s no wonder it’s one of their best-sellers. Plus, you can see results after just one use. “I almost don’t want to write this review cause I want to keep this all to myself. This stuff is unbelievable! Within a minute or 2 the lines under my eyes and on my forehead were so faded it was hard to see them. I’ll be carrying this around with me now, permanently. Some sort of black magic for sure. I won’t tell if you won’t,” writes one reviewer.” Buy at Murad $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Down from $92 This fast-acting serum is infused with three different forms of retinol and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and offset any irritation and dryness. “I cannot believe how smooth my face is with this product. A little bit goes a long way and it is very light on your face. I will keep this in my arsenal of anti-aging Murad products,” one five-star reviewer said. Buy at Murad $ 73 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum Down from $78 I’ve been using this vitamin C-powered dark spot erasing formula for about four months now, and I see a huge different in my discoloration and sun damage courtesy of growing up in Southern California—and I’m certainly not alone. ”I Had age spots the size of a nickel on my face and began to see results the second day!! Recommend this product to anyone in doubt of the efficacy of this miracle product. Have faith in this product by Murad! It will make you feel like a new person! I have been using it less than 2 weeks and already purchased my back up bottle as well as an eye cRead more about review stating Saw results the second day,” one enthusiastic reviewer said. Buy at Murad $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks Down from $42 These newly launched retinol-infused eye patches are the product of TikTok-famous derm Dr. Zion and Murad joining forces to create an eye mask that actually works instantly to plump up fine lines and lift undereye darkness. ”am one of those people that try everything skincare related, and noticed there was a lot of organic hype around these eye masks so decided to give it a try. I’ve been using for a week now and I am impressed… other masks I’ve tried definitely made my eyes feel less puffy but these somehow leave my eyes feeling firmer and younger in comparison,” one five-star reviewer said. Buy at Murad $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Intense Recovery Cream Down from $82 This clinically-proven irritation-lifting cream is the perfect soothing treatment for post-procedure irritation, rosacea, and redness. It’s an amazing product for those using prescription retinoids like Retin-A because it helps to counteract the side effects beautifully. “I use retin A cream at night which tends to dry out and irritate my skin. This recovery cream is exactly what it says! I put it on after my retin A and sometimes in the mornings as well. It takes away the dryness and some of the redness. This cream is my savior for sure. I think it could be used as a simple night cream as well,” one reviewer wrote. Buy at Murad $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.