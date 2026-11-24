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A top Wall Street Journal editor has called on Marco Rubio to “get out” of the Trump administration to salvage any presidential hopes he may have.

Gerard Baker, the publication’s editor-at-large, wrote Monday that Rubio, the 55-year-old secretary of state and national security adviser, currently faces an “impossible role”: being the “face and voice” of U.S. foreign policy while trying to convince voters that he has been more of a bystander.

“As it becomes evident that that policy is shaming, corrupting and weakening America, he has to keep fronting it while reassuring decent people he has nothing to do with it,” Baker wrote.

Rubio “will doubtless one day make the case—with some justification—that his continued participation in this grotesquerie helped avoid worse outcomes,” Baker added. “But we have surely reached a point where the right thing to do—for your party, for your soul—is to have the courage to get out and begin the task of restoring some honor to the country you love.”

Baker listed several ways in which U.S. foreign policy under Rubio has taken a turn for the worse.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as US President Donald Trump stands nearby during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

The U.S. “went from abdicating its leadership of the West and signing up as a junior member of an axis of villainy with the head of the Chinese Communist Party and the former head of the KGB,” he wrote.

“This is the foreign policy of Vladimir Putin is a friend and Xi Jinping is a great leader, the foreign policy of Ukraine as the aggressor and Russia as the sympathetic victim, the foreign policy of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—whose countries host American forces and whose citizens served and died under American leadership—as shameful and Messrs. Putin and Xi as partners for peace, the foreign policy that started a disastrous war in the Middle East that will harm U.S. security for years, the foreign policy that might have done terminal damage to the U.S.-Israel alliance, the foreign policy that seems driven by the president’s and his cronies’ pursuit of financial interests.”

Baker wrote that Rubio is in an "impossible role." Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summi

Baker suggested that it’s a tough balancing act for Rubio, noting that the secretary of state looked trapped last week at a press conference where Trump was talking amicably about Putin. Baker compared him to a “prisoner in a hostage video, discreetly blinking words at the camera that desperately spell out: ‘This has nothing to do with me.’”

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Rubio has not given any public indication of running for president, though his daughter Daniella popped up on Fox News last week to depict her dad as a regular guy. That appearance coincided with Rubio emerging as the Republican frontrunner in a poll of potential presidential candidates in 2028, beating Vice President JD Vance by sixteen points. The same poll a year ago found Vance with a 48-point lead over Rubio.

With this latest poll in mind, Baker commented, Rubio’s “star keeps rising” while the GOP is “in eclipse.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.