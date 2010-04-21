My Favorite Environmental Books

Click Image to View our Gallery of Bill McKibben’s Favorite Books

Plus: Check out Book Beast, for more news on hot titles and authors and excerpts from the latest books.

Bill McKibben is the author of Eaarth and more than a dozen books, including The End of Nature, Enough: Staying Human in an Engineered Age, and Deep Economy. He is the founder of the environmental organizations Step It Up and 350.org, a global-warming awareness campaign that in October 2009 coordinated what CNN called "the most widespread day of political action in the planet's history."