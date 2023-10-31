Rachel Zoe’s Favorite Laundry Detergent Comes In a Mess-Free Spray Bottle

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Laundry is one of those chores that I actually don’t mind doing. I enjoy taking care of my clothes, and I love it when they come out of the dryer slightly warm, smelling good, and, of course, are fresh and clean. But if there’s an easier way to do something I love, I’m always game to try it, so when I heard that celebrity wardrobe stylist, fashion designer, and media mogul Rachel Zoe trusts a specific detergent for her and her family’s garments, I knew I had to try it.

Rachel Zoe recently shared in a paid Instagram post that she, too, actually loves to do laundry, and she uses MyKirei by KAO Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent, an ultra-concentrated plant-based detergent that comes in a small, lightweight spray bottle, as opposed to a large plastic jug. You simply spray the detergent directly into your washing machine and wash your clothes normally—no mess, no hassle, and no guesswork. MyKirei by KAO is an incredibly thoughtful and sustainable brand, and the brand is committed to creating products that are gentle to the consumer and the environment.

MyKirei by KAO Easy-Spray Laundry Detergent The compact spray bottle uses less plastic than a normal jug of detergent, and the brand sells detergent refills so that you can reuse your spray bottle repeatedly. The detergent itself is safe for sensitive skin, doesn’t leave behind residue, and is made to rinse clean with a single rinse. The bottle is also great for keeping the laundry room streamlined and clutter-free. Buy At MyKirei by KAO $ 11

I had never used spray detergent before, and the ease of use has made doing laundry easier than ever. A normal load only requires two pumps, while a large load uses three, and it’s much easier to spray than it is to reach for a large container and pour detergent into a cap. I don’t have children myself, but I can see how this product would make doing laundry chaos-free while wrangling toddlers, carrying babies, or even having both young and older children help out with chores.

All ages can use a spray bottle, but lugging around a heavy detergent jug is definitely not as kid-friendly. My clothes always come out looking and smelling clean and fresh, and as someone who doesn’t live in a home with a full laundry room, the tiny bottle is perfect for small space living. At $10.99 for a bottle of detergent that has enough for 40 loads, and $19.99 for a refill (that fills the bottle twice), I’d say this detergent is priced pretty affordably.

Plus, I’m always trying to be on Rachel Zoe’s level when it comes to personal style, chicness, and confidence, and washing my clothes with a detergent she loves makes me feel just a little more confident knowing that I’m caring for my garments in the same way that she does.

