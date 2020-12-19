MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Is Throwing Down Big Money to Fuel Pro-Trump Election Challenges

With a month to go until Inauguration Day, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and a personal friend and diehard MAGA supporter of Donald Trump, says he’s poured more than a million dollars of his own money into bankrolling efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential race.

According to Lindell, who served as Minnesota co-chair for Trump’s re-election campaign, he’s been in direct contact this month with pro-Trump attorneys and conservative luminaries like Michael Flynn to talk “all about fraud.” He’s launched his own private “investigations and due diligence” into voting machines. And he is financially backing the post-election work of several legal teams and Trumpist lawyers, including Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, the latter of whom is a former top member of the president’s legal team.

“ This president won by a lot, by a landslide! I know there was fraud. And I’m not just some pillow guy that they can mock out there. ” — Mike Lindell

“For Sidney, Lin, and the other legal teams and experts [examining allegations regarding Dominion voting machines], that’s about $650,000 total over the past month, and another $450,000 I put into the rallies in DC and elsewhere, for the ‘March for Trump’ tour and the Jericho March and Prayer Rally,” the MyPillow inventor and TV spokesman told The Daily Beast.