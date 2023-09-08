MyPillow founder and MAGA conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell will have you know his pillows are not “lumpy,” and don’t you dare suggest otherwise.

The election denier erupted at such a claim during a deposition with a former Dominion Voting Systems executive who filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Lindell and his pillow company for accusing him of rigging the 2020 presidential election. In a motion filed this week asking the judge to sanction Lindell for his behavior, that Dominion executive, Eric Coomer, said Lindell has been “vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful” during three different depositions in the case, the Colorado Sun reports.

The MyPillow CEO reportedly berated Coomer and his lawyer during the depositions, branding them “evil,” “criminals,” and “disgusting slime.”

“Mr. Lindell refused to provide a direct answer to virtually every question asked, instead opting to shout over Dr. Coomer’s counsel and then provide lengthy, meandering filibusters that each consumed substantial amounts of time and several pages of transcript,” the motion reads.

Attorneys for Coomer provided footage of the depositions to back up their claims, writing in the motion that “the video record of these events is provided herein and is demonstrably worse than any attempt to describe the conduct.”

Footage of one deposition shows Lindell melt down when he’s shown a customer complaint describing a MyPillow product as “lumpy.”

“No, they’re not lumpy pillows … when you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an asshole! You got that? You’re an asshole is what you are!” Lindell bellows, repeating the insult when he’s prompted by his attorney to stop.

“Lumpy pillows? Kiss my ass. Put that in your book,” he said. After promising he was “done” with his tirade, he couldn’t resist adding, “Obviously you don’t have a MyPillow, too. You don’t, do you?”

In the last deposition in late August, Lindell allegedly got up midway through and left the room to call into former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast—where he used the deposition to promote his MyPillow products.

“Well, Steve, I’m in the middle of a deposition for a big attack on MyPillow right now, and it’s disgusting,” Lindell said. “We have the MyPillow beds—the best beds in history,” he told listeners, according to a filing from Coomer’s legal team.

Both Coomer and Dominion have filed lawsuits against Lindell for his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. Lindell has denied wrongdoing and called Coomer’s lawsuit a “disgrace to our country.”