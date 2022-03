Nadal's Never-Ending Wedgie-Picking

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has no problem finding French Open titles: the 26-year-old has won six out of the last seven times at Roland Garros. But that wedgie? Seems as though Rafa just keeps searching! As Nadal makes his way towards a record seventh title in Paris, watch our mashup of the tennis star's compulsive butt-picking tic—and one rival's hilarious imitation.