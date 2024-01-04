Pro Gamer: I Was Axed From Call of Duty Tournaments Over ‘Bikini Pictures’

A professional video game player who specializes in Call of Duty—and has over 1.2 million Twitch followers—said on Wednesday that she had been “completely black listed” from tournaments hosted by game maker Activision Blizzard for the crime of “posting bikini pictures.”

Nadia Amine, who has claimed to be one of the world’s best at the popular first-person shooter, confirmed she posted to Passes, an OnlyFans-esque subscription-based site that allows fans to purchase exclusive memberships, one-on-one calls, live streaming, and messaging. But according to the platform’s Community and Content Guidelines page, it does not permit “explicit adult content, nudity, or pornography.”

The 23-year-old also suggested the company had a double standard against women, pointing out that “the guys in the cod community can post their bare ass on social media” with no consequences.

Amine said that this ban is a significant blow to her income as she can’t start her own COD tournament without permission from Activision Blizzard.

The gaming community was divided on the news, with some social media users citing allegations originating in 2022 that Amine used cheat tools to win Call of Duty games and gain popularity. According to Vice, she attempted to dispel these accusations by streaming her gameplay on a “clean PC” designed by the YouTube and TikTok channel Full Squad Gaming.

Amine hit back at her critics, writing Wednesday afternoon that it was “sad to see [that] instead of boys accepting a woman is better at them in a video game, they have to perpetuate the idea they cheated in order to sleep at night.”

Insider Gaming reported that she was also prevented from playing at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s launch event last year—but was allowed in 2022, before she started her Passes account.

Activision did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Despite the apparent ban, late Wednesday afternoon Amine said she was hosting a $6,900 buy-in tournament on Twitch. “Being banned won’t stop me. Come watch me win,” she wrote.