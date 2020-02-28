Judiciary Committee Demands Barr Hands Over Trump Messages Related to Stone Sentencing

The House Judiciary committee has demanded that Attorney General William Barr hands over any communications President Donald Trump sent relating to the sentencing of his longtime friend Roger Stone.

In a letter released Friday morning, committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler made the urgent request to Barr that he had over any information which may show “improper political interference, including by President Trump, in enforcement matters handled by the Department of Justice.”

Nadler wrote that allegations of Trump’s involvement in the softening of Stone’s sentence earlier this month are “deeply troubling,” and echoed back Barr’s own words to him that Trump’s unpredictable tweets about Department of Justice legal cases made his job “impossible.”

The committee chairman demanded a full briefing concerning the “criminal and civil matters identified in this letter,” as well as copies of any communications between Trump and White House officials related to the Stone case, among others.

He also requested a list of all the occasions on which senior DOJ officials had intervened in sentencing in the past 10 years.

