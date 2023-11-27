The happiest place on earth received a rude awakening on Sunday when a man stripped off his clothes to wander around Disneyland’s iconic “It’s a Small World” attraction, much to the consternation of other park guests.

After officers with the Anaheim Police Department responded to a call regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to The Orange County Register. The suspect was not immediately identified by a department spokesman.

Park officials told local station KTLA that a man had stepped out of a boat on the water ride, took off his clothes, and began walking around the sets. They added that park operators stopped the ride as soon as they became aware of the matter.

Cell phone footage of the streaker that circulated on social media in the wake of the episode showed him moving blankly around the ride, drifting between its animatronics and at a later point standing in waist-deep water near its entrance.

One surreal clip showed a pile of clothes on the floor next to the boat flume, while another captured the man’s apparent removal from the park, with more than half a dozen park security and police officers carrying him between them.

“Idiot,” another guest can be heard calling in the video. “In front of all these kids.”

The man was taken to a hospital after his ejection from the park as a precaution, according to the police spokesman.

The ride was inspected and reopened to guests around 90 minutes after the incident, according to Deadline.