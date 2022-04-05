Uncork the Chardonnay! Nancy Meyers Is Making a New Movie for Netflix 

We have a new favorite movie, and we don’t even know what it’s called, what it’s about, or when we can see it. According to a Tuesday report from Deadline, the one and only Nancy Meyers has inked a deal with Netflix to write, direct, and produce a new feature film.

There are no available plot details, but the as-yet-untitled project is being described as an ensemble comedy. In other words, Meyers will be doing exactly what she does best, and we’re already prepared to inject whatever it is directly into our veins.

This will be Meyers’ first film since the 2015 unlikely buddy comedy The Intern, which starred Anne Hathaway as the founder of a fashion company and Robert De Niro as her geriatric intern. But for those who are not already in the know (whoever you are, we’re deeply sorry), Meyers’ previous credits include beloved feel-good classics like It’s Complicated, Something’s Gotta Give, and Father of the Bride.

Meyers is the mastermind responsible for the timeless holiday tradition of lusting after Jude Law as Mr. Napkin Head, the doting single father of two precocious British children (The Holiday). She’s the reason ‘90s kids spent hours memorizing an overly complicated handshake and attempting to pierce their own ears using a needle and an apple slice (The Parent Trap). She launched Lindsay Lohan’s career, for crying out loud!

The prolific filmmaker last partnered with Netflix on Father of the Bride 3 (ish), a short film and reunion of the original cast released on the streaming platform’s social channels during the pandemic to benefit World Central Kitchen.

Though we know absolutely nothing about Meyers’ new film at this time, it’s not hard to guess what it may look like. There’s sure to be a stunning open-concept farmhouse kitchen with a huge island, where the middle-aged female protagonist will wistfully drink white wine. The food porn will be abundant—roast chicken practically deserves a supporting actor credit in multiple Meyers flicks. Count on at least two wise-beyond-their-years, vaguely unsettling kids, or one adorable elderly person. And the costumes will be rendered exclusively in various shades of white and beige that are virtually indistinguishable to the naked eye.

Above all, we expect it’ll make us laugh and cry in equal measures. We simply cannot wait.