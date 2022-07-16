NASCAR Star Bobby East Stabbed to Death at Gas Station

NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death during a confrontation with a drifter at a California gas station—and cops are still hunting for the suspect.

The former U.S. Auto Club champion was found on the ground with a chest wound on Wednesday evening in Westminster, and police and paramedics were unable to save his life.

Police identified the suspect as Trent William Millsap, 27, a transient. “Millsap also has an outstanding parole warrant. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

A SWAT team raided an apartment in Anaheim for him on Friday, and a K-9 was shot in what authorities referred to as an “officer-involved shooting” that is now under investigation.

Police reports initially said the victim of the gas station shooting might be a unidentified transient, as well, but Deadline later reported that it was East, 37. The son of a race-car builder, he has been winning on tracks since 2001.