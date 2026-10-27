Nate Silver Makes Bombshell Prediction About the End of the Trump Era
A “Blue Wave” is looking increasingly likely next Tuesday.
Polling expert Nate Silver believes the midterm elections could be so disastrous for Donald Trump that the results will effectively end his presidency.
In an interview on The Ezra Klein Podcast, hosted by The New York Times columnist, Silver was asked why he believes the Nov. 3 elections could be “momentous” in part.
“If the election goes roughly as the polls say it will go, then in some ways it would mark the end of the Trump era,” Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight and author of the Silver Bulletin Substack, said.
“He’ll still be president for two more years. But the minute the 2028 election campaign begins, and if Trump has a bad night, as polls show, then he’s a super-lame duck.”
Democrats are already widely expected to win back control of the House next week, as the party in power historically suffers major losses in the lower chamber during midterm elections and the GOP currently holds only a razor-thin majority.
Democrats have signaled that they will launch impeachment attempts against Trump and other administration figures if they regain control of the House.
Intense voter backlash against Trump’s second term—including his war against Iran, soaring gas prices, and fallout over the botched release of the Jeffrey Epstein files—means the Senate is also in play for Democrats.
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To flip control, Democrats will need to win at least four Republican-held Senate seats on Nov. 3 while holding the seats they currently occupy.
According to Silver Bulletin’s polling averages, Democratic candidates are leading in multiple crucial Senate races, including in traditionally Republican strongholds such as Texas and Kansas.
Democrats are also ahead in other hotly contested races against Republican incumbents in Ohio, Alaska, and Maine, while Senate races in the crucial swing states of Georgia and Michigan are favored to be won by Sen. Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed, respectively.
The Silver Bulletin’s generic ballot average shows Democrats with a near-double-digit lead over Republicans (51.8 percent to 42.3 percent), further suggesting the GOP will suffer an electoral wipeout on Nov. 3.
Elsewhere during his appearance on The Ezra Klein Podcast, Silver suggested that the country could be on the verge of something more significant than a “generational turnover” of congressional power.
“It’s not quite clear to me how big an issue AI is in this election—I think maybe more than people assume—but it could be the biggest issue of 2028,” Silver said. “I think you might expect it to be, along with the economy, the biggest issues of 2028.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
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