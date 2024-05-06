Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County special prosecutor in Trump’s election interference case, has spoken out for the first time since his affair with District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Workplace romances are as American as apple pie. It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us,” Wade said in the interview that aired in full on Monday on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

“You don’t plan to develop feelings. You don’t plan to fall in love. You don’t plan to have some relationship in the workplace. You don’t set out to do that. Those things develop organically. They develop over time. And the minute we had that sobering moment, we just continued,” he added.

Wade resigned from his post in March after a judge ruled that his secret affair with Willis created an “appearance of impropriety” that affected the team that is bringing charges against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators for allegedly interfering with the 2020 Georgia election.

He told ABC’s Linsey Davis that while he regrets that the affair became “the focal point of this very important prosecution” after it was exposed in January, he insists the personal relationship did not interfere with the case.

“This is a very important case,” he added. “I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case,” he added.

Probed about whether Wade had thought to “pause” the relationship until the case is over, Wade said that “the feelings are so strong, you start to want to do things that are really none of the public’s concern.

“When you are in the middle of it, these feelings are developing and you get to a point where the feelings are, are so strong that, you know, you start to want to do things that really are none of the public’s concern.”

Wade and Willis have both confirmed their relationship ended in 2023.

“She’s an intelligent woman. I like to think that I'm above average intelligence as well,” Wade said. “It wasn’t lost upon the two of us that things could bleed over into the case and start to affect it. And so, we made the adult-like decision to do what we did.”

He added the public should have “110% unequivocal confidence” in Willis and that the two “remain friends even today.”