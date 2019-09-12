National Dems Quietly Take Sides in Tight Senate Primaries

A fundraising committee with ties to deep-pocketed national Democrats began taking sides in Democratic primaries this week, just as the main Senate campaign arm sought to tamp down allegations that it was playing favorites in critical contests.

2020 Senate Impact, a Washington-based joint fundraising committee, is backing two Senate candidates already endorsed by the national party establishment, Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Iowa’s Theresa Greenfield. But it’s also jumping into to two other races with nominating contests that are far from settled, and where the broader split between Democrats’ moderate and progressive factions are playing out.

A Federal Election Commission filing on Monday reveals that 2020 Senate Impact, which has brought in nearly $200,000 so far this year, will be disbursing some of those funds to the Senate campaigns of North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham and M.J. Hegar, an Air Force veteran running in Texas.