National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Winners

0National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Winners After sorting through thousands of submissions from around world, National Geographic has unveiled the winners of the annual Nature Photographer of the Year awards.The Daily BeastUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 8:38PM ET / Published Dec. 13, 2016 12:17AM ET G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Eleanor Ryder/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Ken Bower/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Lawrence Chia Boon Oo/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Mario Suarez Porras/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Patty Waymire/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Varun Aditya/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Sergej Chursyn/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Santiago Borja/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Scott Portelli/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Prasenjeet Yadav/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Jose Pesquero Gomez/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Tori Shea-Ostberg /2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Chris McCann/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Vadim Balakin/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Zsolt Kudich/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Alessandro Gruzza/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Jacob Kaptein/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year