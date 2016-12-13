0

National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Winners

After sorting through thousands of submissions from around world, National Geographic has unveiled the winners of the annual Nature Photographer of the Year awards.

The Daily Beast

G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Eleanor Ryder/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Ken Bower/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Lawrence Chia Boon Oo/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Mario Suarez Porras/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Patty Waymire/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Varun Aditya/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Sergej Chursyn/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Santiago Borja/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Scott Portelli/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Prasenjeet Yadav/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Jose Pesquero Gomez/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Tori Shea-Ostberg /2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Chris McCann/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Vadim Balakin/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

G. Lecoeur/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Zsolt Kudich/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Alessandro Gruzza/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year

Jacob Kaptein/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year