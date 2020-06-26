NOW Accused of Punishing Members Who Blew Whistle on Racism

Two National Organization for Women board members say the group is retaliating against them and seven others for speaking up about racism within the iconic organization.

The nine board members—including all four women of color on the board—previously called for President Toni Van Pelt’s resignation after a Daily Beast investigation revealed widespread allegations of racism in the group’s chapters and national headquarters.

Now, according to board members Nina Ahmad and Victoria Steele, the whistleblowers are being subjected to an internal grievance process meant to keep them from speaking out.

"We refuse to be silent on this matter because to be silent is to be complicit and allow the cancer of racism to destroy our organization," Ahmad said in a statement.

“We love this organization and are determined to save it and help it thrive,” she added. “With that, we are demanding the immediate removal of President Van Pelt so that NOW can begin to heal and tackle the systemic racism plaguing the organization.”

In addition to the nine board members, at least 14 state chapters and 70 local leaders have signed onto a letter demanding Van Pelt’s resignation. Several chapters have also issued public statements on their own.

On Monday, the entire NOW DC board resigned their positions, saying Van Pelt and the executive board have “demonstrated a lack of leadership and accountability regarding a number of accusations of racist behavior.”

“As feminists, it is our responsibility to take action, hold others accountable, and fight for justice,” they wrote. “Instead, we see that the movement and our organization are being put on the back burner for one individual’s pride.”