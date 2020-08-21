Navalny Poison ‘Is Dangerous to Those Treating Him’

Doctors treating Putin nemesis Aleksey Navalny in the ICU have told police that the substance which poisoned him is so dangerous they are wearing protective clothing.

Ivan Zhdanov, one of Navalny’s fellow anti-corruption campaigners, addressed media outside the hospital to say the authorities were refusing requests to let Navalny fly to Germany for further treatment.

They fear the Kremlin has intervened because they do not want foreign doctors to identify the substance which was used against Navalny, who has been targeted for years by Putin for his outspoken opposition to the Russian president.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s closest aide, said: “The ban on transporting Navalny in an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorized it.”

Zhdanov said the transport police officer refused to disclose the name of the substance, due to the secrecy of the investigation, but he explained that it was “deadly not only for Alexey, but also for those around him, everyone should be in protective suits.”