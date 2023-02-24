Nazi Salutes, Wild Conspiracies: Bay Area Teacher Accused of ‘Master Class in Antisemitism’

A Bay Area high school instructor is now on leave after students accused him of teaching antisemitic theories and performing Nazi salutes in the classroom.

But school staff and students say it took the district far too long to take action against the teacher.

Henry Bens, an English teacher at Mount Eden High School, finally went on leave this week following months of accusations that he was distributing anti-Jewish material in the classroom, J. The Jewish News of Northern California reported.

Deputy regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Teresa Drenick called it “a master class in antisemitism,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bens allegedly required roughly 100 sophomores to read antisemitic propaganda following their study of 1940s Holocaust survivor and activist Elie Wiesel’s memoir. According to J., Bens made students read The Hidden Tyranny, which details wild conspiracy theories about Jewish world domination. Drenick deems it the “most virulently antisemitic texts in existence.”

“His reasoning for teaching it was because he was like, ‘Oh, you guys are indoctrinated,’” a student told J.

Another English teacher from Mount Eden, Heather Eastwood, told the news outlet that The Hidden Tyranny “was written as hate speech, and it continues to be hate speech.”

Since December, students have asked to be transferred from the class and complained to school officials about Bens’ lesson plans, saying the teacher told his pupils their instruction on the Holocaust was one-sided, claimed “Hitler was not a bad person,” and chanted “Heil Hitler” during Nazi salutes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Bens, who is also a spiritual leader at Congregation Rehoboth church in Alameda, has shared a number of questionable Facebook posts. In November, he praised several controversial books on Judaism, including one by a known antisemite. He also shared a post promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, the movie that Kyrie Irving tweeted a link to last year, which ultimately resulted in his Nets suspension.

Bens has also doubted the severity of “the so-called coronavirus”—claiming confusion around the pandemic was caused by people being led astray by Satan—and taken aim at the LGBTQ+ community.

On Feb. 15, school officials finally addressed students’ complaints, writing in an email to families that the antisemitic propaganda would no longer be distributed and insisting the district was working to “repair harm” caused by the teachings, J. reported.

Staff and students spoke against Bens at a school board meeting later that day.

Ruchita Verma, a senior student, said, “Antisemitism, a form of hate speech, exists at Mount Eden High School. Teaching antisemitic text, such as The Hidden Tyranny on campus violates [Hayward Unified School District] race and ethnicity policy and California code…that prohibits discrimination.”

“The administration was made aware on Dec. 13, and they have not yet intervened by stepping into the classroom to help students,” she added.

“Holocaust denial and antisemitic hate speech are being taught here on taxpayer salaries,” Eastwood said. “I’m here today to sound the alarm about the appalling silence of our administration at Mount Eden High School and at the district level as…Jewish conspiracies are spread.”

“My complaint here today is with our admin that have done nothing to remedy the situation. Our department has gotten no support, as we struggle to address the antisemitism. They’ve done nothing to address the harm caused to us as people,” she said. “All I can see is silent complicity.”

Bens, Mount Eden High School, and Hayward Unified School District did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Friday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Hayward school district announced Bens’ leave on Wednesday and said there would be an investigation during his absence.

“Hayward Unified School District does not condone or tolerate any type of hateful or biased rhetoric, including anti-Semitism,” a statement to the newspaper read.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and the teacher alleged to have made such statements and used inappropriate materials is currently on a leave of absence. Students from all backgrounds and religions should feel welcome and safe to express themselves while they learn, and that is the kind of district we aim to be. Hatred and discrimination, in any form, has never been welcome in our district.”