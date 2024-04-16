NBA All-Star Blake Griffin Announces He’s Retiring

NBA star Blake Griffin announced Tuesday that his career as a professional basketball player has come to an end.

In an Instagram post, the six-time NBA All Star joked he never wanted to be “the guy who had a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement,” before writing a salute to his 14-year career.

“I’m thankful for every single moment—not just the good ones,” he wrote, thanking his parents, brother and agent, as well as his “haters.”

“All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but just to feel thankful,” he wrote. “The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change it for a thing.”

Griffin was the Los Angeles Clippers’ No. 1 draft pick in 2009, and was named Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Griffin was also part of the Clippers’ “lob city” lineup that energized fans and helped send the team to the playoffs six years in a row between 2012 and 2017. Alongside players DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul, Griffin soared through the air to deliver iconic, powerful alley oops.

Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2018, played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, and had his final season with the Boston Celtics in 2022.