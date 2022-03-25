Celebrate March Madness With a Piece of Merch From Every NBA Playoff Team in the East

As a young boy, I always dreamed of making a game-winning shot to help my team win the NBA finals. Growing up to only reach 5’ 8”, I realized the closest I could get to being in the NBA was to buy team merch and scream at my TV. With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, finding the right piece of merch to wear while you support your team as they (hopefully) make a deep run can make all the difference.

So, despite my height not being up to the NBA’s standards, the team merch I have found may be Hall of Fame worthy. Starting with the 10 teams currently in the playoff picture from the Eastern Conference, here is one of the best pieces of merch available for every playoff team this year.

The Miami Heat While the number 1 seed in the East may have a number of great pieces of merch including the iconic City Edition jersey line over the years, the best option for the Miami Heat is actually a pair of shorts. The White Logo Swingman 1996 Shorts are one of the cleanest and subtlest options available. There are a few different Swingman Shorts designs being sold, but the logo design and white trim make these stand out amongst a crowded field of contenders. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Milwaukee Bucks The defending NBA Finals champs, the Milwaukee Bucks have a number of great options to choose from especially with all the fresh championship gear obviously still having a certain kind of glow to it, However, for the Bucks we turn to hats with the New Era Milwaukee Bucks 9Fifty 2Tone Snapback Cap standing out as a winner. With the logo in the shape of Wisconsin, the snapback can be worn in almost any setting without looking out of place. Buy at Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Philadelphia 76ers While there are so many options for the fans that are still trusting the process, it’s hard to choose against a throwback. The Mitchell and Ness Hardwoods Classic Swingman Allen Iverson jersey from his peak 2001 season is nearly impossible to pass up. AI stepped over Ty Lue in this very jersey, and with it on, you can recreate his most iconic moment every time you play a game of pick-up basketball at the local hoop. Buy at Amazon $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Boston Celtics Now I will admit to hating the Boston Celtics with all my heart, but it is unfortunately undeniable that the team has some of the best merch in the NBA. From the classic 80s Larry Bird jerseys and warm-ups to the modern-day classics, the Celtics consistently shine no matter the era. The Ultra Game Boston Celtics Men’s Satin Varsity Jacket is an easy choice. While many teams have a similar jacket, none have it in that iconic green that really helps it pop. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Chicago Bulls Much like the Celtics, it is near impossible to not choose a classic throwback jersey from the 80s and 90s considering that Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen all made such sweet music together on the court during that time. However, a great-looking and affordable option for the Bulls is the Ultra Game Chicago Bulls Mesh Button Down Baseball Jersey. With the Bulls logo and classic block lettering on the front, the jersey can be worn just as easily at a game as it can be as a stylish piece of streetwear. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Cleveland Cavaliers While Lebron James may be enjoying the sunshine in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers have cold winters but a much higher seed in the playoffs. To show off your love of The Land during the winter, the ‘47 Brand Calgary Cuff Cavaliers Beanie is a perfect choice. The beanie has the classic Cavs logo and pom-pom that helps the black and blue color scheme stand out, even in the snow. Buy at Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Toronto Raptors While I’ve been able to resist a lot of the throwback gear that some teams have, it is completely impossible to do so with the Toronto Raptors. The Mitchell and Ness Toronto Raptors Vince Carter 1998 Road Swingman Jersey should be hung up in art museums due to its sheer beauty. The purple color scheme and the cartoon raptor wearing its own basketball jersey help make this a time capsule of an entirely different NBA. Adding Vince Carter, Air Canada himself to the mix and this jersey simply can’t be passed up. Buy at Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping

The Brooklyn Nets If you live in Brooklyn like me, you will certainly notice that the Nets have entered into the fashion world as seamlessly as they entered the borough. As a result, Nets logos and branding have been added to more traditional fashion options. The Women's Nike Brooklyn Nets Fleece Pullover Hoodie is the understated way to support the team without ruining the rest of your chic, hipster outfit. Buy at Nike $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Atlanta Hawks The final team in the mix for a deep playoff run is the Atlanta Hawks who have a clean red and white color scheme and logo that makes it easy to get nearly any piece of merch without feeling like it is too bold. A perfect everyday choice is the New Era NBA Core Classic 9Twenty Adjustable Cap. The adjustable hat is a subtle but clear sign of support for the team that could literally work with any outfit on the planet without looking out of place. An easy choice for any Hawks fan or even just a fan of good-looking hats. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Charlotte Hornets The Charlotte Hornets have one of the most unique color schemes in the NBA, so it is practically a crime to not wear a piece of merch that shows it off. The Mitchell & Ness Charlotte Hornets Road 1999-00 Swingman Shorts do that perfectly. The teal mesh material with the purple lining down the side shows off the bold colors of the Hornets without going over the top. The shorts can be worn both on the court and at the arena without anyone batting an eye. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

